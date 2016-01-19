Delta CEO says mulling purchase of Bombardier CSeries jets

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Delta Air Lines Inc is considering whether to purchase Bombardier's CSeries aircraft, the carrier's chief executive said Tuesday, in what could be a headline-grabbing win for the planemaker's new flagship jet.
Canada's Bombardier is hoping to find a major customer to give momentum to the single-aisle CSeries as the jet prepares to enter service after delays and cash problems.
Larger rival Boeing Co already looks well placed to snatch at least part of a deal for about 30 small jets from United Continental Holdings Inc, worth around $2 billion at list prices.
"We actually think at the right price it's quite a competitive airplane, particularly given the engine technology," Delta's Chief Executive Richard Anderson said on the airline's quarterly conference call with investors. "We're taking a very serious look at it."
Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity, previewed the jet in late December at its Atlanta headquarters. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.