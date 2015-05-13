UPDATE 3-Delta Air Lines approves $5 bln buyback plan, to hike dividend

* Targets 14-16 pct operating margin through 2017
* Announces $5 bln buyback
* To raise dividend to 13.5 cents/shr from 9 cents from 3rd
qtr
By Rohit T. K. and Jeffrey Dastin
May 13 Delta Air Lines Inc said it will
return more than $6 billion to investors through share buybacks
and dividends by the end of 2017, and raised its target for
operating profit margin.
The Atlanta-based carrier promised on Wednesday to return at
least 50 percent of its free cash to stockholders via a new $5
billion share repurchase program, and by hiking its dividend to
13.5 cents per share from 9 cents, starting in the third
quarter.
The carrier said it is targeting an operating margin of 14
to 16 percent through 2017, up from earlier goals of 11 to 14
percent. It estimated earnings per share would rise more than 15
percent over the same period, up from a target of 10 to 15
percent growth.
Mergers, new passenger fees and measures to fly fuller
planes have helped U.S. airline profits soar in recent years.
The plummeting price of oil since June has added hundreds of
millions of dollars more to carriers' bottom lines, with fuel
often representing a third or more of their operating expenses.
Southwest Airlines Co on Wednesday also announced a
$1.5 billion share buyback program and raised its quarterly
dividend by 25 percent.
Delta rose almost 1.5 percent to close at $46.78, while
Southwest fell 2.3 percent to $41.27, both on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Southwest's "capital deployment plan is not as lucrative" as
Delta's, CRT Capital Group analyst Adam Hackel said in an email.
"Investors seem on edge (that Southwest's) new pilot
contact, which will be finalized this year, will raise costs
significantly," he added.
Delta said it was on track to complete the remaining $725
million from its previous $2 billion buyback program by June 30,
one and a half years ahead of schedule.
It said it expected to achieve and maintain $4 billion of
adjusted net debt by the end of 2017, down from $7.4 billion at
the end of the first quarter.
Delta forecast capital expenditures of $2.5 billion to $3
billion annually to improve its fleet, facilities, technology
and products, which will allow it to replace 20 percent of its
mainline fleet over the next three years.
Delta "continues to break from the age-old airline habit of
buying way too much shiny metal in the fat years," Barclays
analyst David Fintzen said in a research note.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Ted Kerr and Richard Chang)