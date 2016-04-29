Delta to buy 5 pct of iris-scanning company CLEAR to speed up airport security

ATLANTA, April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc
plans to buy a 5 percent stake in biometric technology company
CLEAR to deploy fingerprinting and iris identification services
at major U.S. airports and speed up security lines, Delta's
incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on
Friday.
Delta said in a separate news release that it is still
finalizing details that it will share with customers. Airlines
such as American Airlines Group Inc have taken issue
with staffing levels at the U.S. Transportation Security
Administration, which has led to longer airport security wait
times in the United States.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)