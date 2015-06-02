Delta lowers unit revenue forecast on last-minute U.S. business travel

June 2 Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday lowered its forecast for unit revenue this quarter as U.S. domestic business tickets booked near customer travel dates yielded less money per mile than the carrier expected.

The Atlanta-based airline said it estimates passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to planes' carrying capacity and travel distance, to decline 4 to 5 percent this quarter. This revises its earlier forecast of a 2 to 4 percent drop. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles Editing by W Simon)