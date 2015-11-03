Delta Air Lines says capacity cuts muted October unit revenue drop

Nov 3 Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday
said passenger unit revenue fell slightly in October, its
smallest decline in months, as the company shrank flight
capacity to match lower demand.
Delta said passenger unit revenue, which measures sales
relative to flight capacity, fell just 1 percent in October,
compared with a third-quarter drop of 4.9 percent.
A strong U.S. dollar has hurt foreigners' spending power in
the United States and lowered the value of foreign sales in
dollar terms. Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity,
said the October decline included a drop of 2 percentage points
because of currency exchange.
Delta said a 4 percent cut of international capacity in
October helped slow the decline. Wall Street analysts, noting
stagnant foreign demand, have said U.S. airlines should shrink
service so fewer discount fares are necessary to sell out
flights.
Atlanta-based Delta has forecast that passenger unit revenue
will fall between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent this quarter.
President Ed Bastian told investors on a conference call last
month that unit revenue would be a "bit choppy," with the
strongest results in November and the weakest in December.
Shares of Delta rose about 0.5 percent in early trading.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)