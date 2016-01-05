Delta Air Lines sees smaller unit revenue decline in 4th qtr

Jan 5 Delta Air Lines Inc, the
third-largest U.S. carrier, on Tuesday said it expected unit
revenues for the just-ended fourth quarter were slightly better
than it forecast last month.
Delta said passenger revenue per available seat mile, which
compares ticket sales to flight capacity, fell about 1.5 percent
in the quarter from a year earlier, compared to a forecast three
weeks ago of a decline around 2 percent. A strong U.S. dollar
has lowered the value of foreign sales in dollar terms, driving
2 percentage points of the decline, Delta said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)