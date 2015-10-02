Delta says Q3 unit revenue down 4.5-5.5 pct

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 Delta Air Lines Inc said its unit revenue declined by between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent in the third quarter ended September, hurt by the strong dollar, lower surcharges in international markets, and lower domestic yields.
Delta had earlier forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, would decline by between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent in the quarter.
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation