Delta Air sees "ripe" market for it to buy used widebody planes -CEO

Oct 14 Delta Air Lines Inc expects the market for it to buy used widebody planes will be "ripe" over the next 12 to 36 months, as low interest rates have created a market bubble, Chief Executive Richard Anderson told media on a call Wednesday.

Multiple parties have approached Delta about the twin-aisle planes, such as decade-old 777-200 aircraft from the Boeing Co , Anderson said.

He declined to comment on whether the talks involved taking planes from Singapore Airlines Ltd.

"We get calls all the time," Anderson said, adding that no deal is in the works. "Prices are going to get lower. You wouldn't strike a deal now."

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon)