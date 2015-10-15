UPDATE 2-Planemaker shares fall after Delta warns of surplus

(Adds Airbus shares, Paris trader, analyst quote)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Tim Hepher
Oct 15 Shares in the world's two leading
planemakers fell after Delta Air Lines Inc warned of a
surplus of second-hand widebody planes, raising concerns about
their ability to command good prices for new aircraft.
Shares in European planemaker Airbus Group fell 2
percent on Thursday, catching a downdraft from a steeper 4.3
percent drop in rival Boeing's stock overnight.
Boeing slid after Delta's Chief Executive Richard Anderson
said he expects prices for used twin-aisle jets to fall.
Modern aircraft are built to stay in service for 25 years or
more but are often traded between airlines throughout their
lives, providing values that serve as a barometer for old and
new jets alike.
Low fuel prices have also encouraged some airlines to think
twice about spending billions of dollars on new fuel-saving
models.
Anderson, whose airline has recently ordered both
second-hand and new planes, told a conference call on Wednesday
that the used wide-body market was a "bubble" and "ripe" for
purchases by Delta over the next 12 to 36 months.
"Part of the statement is obviously true, even if Delta is
well known to be a great fan of (buying) second-hand aircraft
...but this is a risk for Airbus," a Paris trader said.
Suppliers were also in the spotlight after U.S.-based Spirit
AeroSystems fell 5.5 percent on Wednesday, though Cowen
& Co called the fall in Boeing and Spirit shares "overdone".
Anderson said leases of used Airbus A330-200 aircraft would
be five times cheaper than new ones and that decade-old 777-200
aircraft from Boeing would cost $10 million, versus around $300
million at list prices for new ones.
Aircraft appraisers on average value those decade-old Boeing
jets at more than $50 million, market sources said.
Old planes from the likes of Singapore Airlines Ltd
are expected to be available soon, Anderson said.
"We get calls all the time," Anderson said about used
widebody planes, adding that no deal is in the works. "Prices
are going to get lower. You wouldn't strike a deal now."
"We think that weakness in that aircraft bubble in
widebodies is going to spread to narrowbodies, and that there
will be some huge buying opportunities," he said.
Manufacturers have been reassuring the industry recently
over market prices for their long-range twinjets, while
acknowledging some pressure on the oldest and smallest variants.
A European conference heard growing concerns last week over
values of 250-300-seat jets, dozens of which are expected to
come on the market in coming months.
"As a consequence we have seen significant pressure on
Boeing 777-200ER values and generally they are down by more than
20 percent over the past 12 months," Rob Morris, head of
consultancy at Ascend Flightglobal, said.
Traders say A330-200 prices have also weakened.
Canaccord Genuity Inc analyst Ken Herbert said in a research
note that he believes a production cut on the 777 is coming on
the heels of a recent cut in Airbus A330 rates.
"But we do not believe the (widebody) weakness will spread
to the (narrowbody) market, and we remain bullish on
(Boeing's)stock" he said. "We believe Delta's comments were also
somewhat self-serving."
Delta's partner Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is
looking to acquire around 20 777s, Herbert said.
