Delta cites emissions standards as factor in deal for CSeries jets

April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc decided to purchase 75 new CS100 jets from Bombardier Inc in part because the planes will comply with aircraft emissions standards that the United Nations' aviation arm is moving to instate for next decade, a Delta executive said on Friday.

The pending standards from the International Civil Aviation Organization would apply to all new aircraft models launched after 2020 and would be phased in for existing aircraft built from 2023. These preliminary efforts to cap carbon dioxide emissions were a factor in Delta's deal with Bombardier announced Thursday, said Greg May, senior vice president for supply chain maintenance and fleet strategy.

