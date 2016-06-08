版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 23:44 BJT

Delta Air Lines expects 2nd qtr profit margin near lower end of guidance - CFO

June 8 Delta Air Lines Inc, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, expects two key financial measures to fall near the lower end of its prior forecast in the second quarter, the chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Delta expects an operating profit margin near 21 percent versus its prior outlook of 21 percent to 23 percent, with passenger unit revenue down around 4.5 percent from a year ago, compared with a prior forecast to drop between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent, CFO Paul Jacobson said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐