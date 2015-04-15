Delta Air Lines expects refinery to make about $80 million this quarter - CFO

UPDATE 1-Home Capital names new board member amid regulatory probe
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.
April 15 Delta Air Lines Inc expects its subsidiary Monroe Energy to make about $80 million in the second quarter as North American consumption remains high, its Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Wednesday during the company's earnings call.
The Philadelphia-area refinery earned $86 million this quarter, up from a loss of $41 million a year earlier.
"The improvement was... driven by an increase in North American consumption, a continued favorable crack spread environment and increased throughput," Jacobson said.
Delta forecast about $650 million in fuel hedge losses in the second quarter and an average fuel price of $2.35 to $2.40 per gallon, he said. The Atlanta-based carrier expects to pay on average between $2.00 and $2.05 per gallon for fuel in second part of the year. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.