Delta Air Lines sees fuel costs at $2.25 to $2.35 per gallon for 2015

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Delta Air Lines expects to pay on average $2.25 to $2.35 per gallon of jet fuel for 2015, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during the company's earnings call Tuesday.
The estimate is far below the Atlanta-based carrier's adjusted fuel expense for 2014, which was an average $2.87 per gallon. In an earlier release on Tuesday, Delta reported that lower fuel prices will result in more than $2 billion in fuel savings compared to 2014.
Company shares rose about 3.99 percent to $47.67. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.