AP business editor resigns to run communications for Delta Air Lines

NEW YORK May 2 Kevin Shinkle, the global business editor for the Associated Press, has resigned to oversee communications for Delta Air Lines Inc.

The news was announced in an internal AP memo seen by Reuters.

Delta and Shinkle could not be reached for comment.

Shinkle joined the AP in 2008 and became global business editor last October. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
