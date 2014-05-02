UPDATE 1-AP business editor resigns to run communications for Delta Air Lines

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 2 Kevin Shinkle, global business editor for the Associated Press, has resigned to oversee communications for Delta Air Lines Inc.
The news was first announced in an internal AP memo seen by Reuters.
Shinkle, 48, will become Delta's chief communications officer on May 7, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson, the airline said in a statement.
Shinkle, who joined the AP in 2008 and became global business editor last October, could not be reached for comment.
Shinkle has "shown an ability and willingness to embrace technology to evolve business practices for success in today's world," Anderson said in the statement.
Separately on Friday, Delta said consolidated passenger unit revenue jumped 6 percent in April.
The AP said in the internal memo that given Shinkle's position overseeing coverage of Delta and related businesses, he would resign effective Friday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom Brown)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.