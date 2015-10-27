UPDATE 1-Delta to leave U.S. airline trade group in 2016

(Adds Delta and analyst comments, adds byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 27 Delta Air Lines Inc has decided
to split from the trade group Airlines for America (A4A), the
airline and the group said on Tuesday, a move that could weaken
U.S. airlines' ability to lobby as a united front in Washington.
The split, effective in April 2016, comes after Delta has
diverged from the group's position that the private sector
should help govern the U.S. air traffic control system, A4A's
Chief Executive Nicholas Calio said in a news release.
Delta said in a statement, "The $5 million that Delta pays
in annual dues to A4A can be better used to invest in employees
and products to further enhance the Delta experience, and to
support what we believe is a more efficient way of communicating
in Washington."
Disagreements among airlines have rarely resulted in a
trade-group split by a player as large as Delta, the
third-biggest U.S. airline by capacity, according to industry
consultant Robert Mann.
"It means a change in A4A's budget. They'll have to do a
little more with less," Mann said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb and David Gregorio)