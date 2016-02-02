版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 02:00 BJT

Delta software outage delays boarding for two dozen flights

Feb 2 Delta Air Lines Inc delayed boarding for about two dozen flights on Tuesday as a result of a brief outage in its software that powers ground operations, a spokesman said.

The Atlanta-based airline does not expect further delays due to the issue, and no flights already in the air were affected, the spokesman said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

