Delta Air Lines expects choppy unit revenue this quarter - CFO

May 14 Delta Air Lines Inc expects to see some "choppiness" in its monthly revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to planes' carrying capacity, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Thursday during a transportation conference that was webcast.

The Atlanta-based carrier expects unit revenue to be "a little worse" in May than in April, when it dropped 3.5 percent from the year prior, Jacobson said. However, he said he expects June unit revenue to be "substantially better" as the carrier sees stronger U.S. domestic demand this summer. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
