公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 21:47 BJT

Delta Air Lines sees $1.7 bln benefit from lower fuel costs

Dec 11 Delta Air Lines said it expects fuel costs at current market prices to benefit 2015 profit by $1.7 billion.

Fuel prices are expected to fall 70 cents per gallon to $2.10-$2.20 next year, the carrier said on Thursday. (bit.ly/12QLBeO) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
