Delta Air sees smaller fall in quarterly PRASM

Dec 17 Delta Air Lines Inc said it expected a smaller fall in its passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) for the December quarter.

The U.S. carrier said on Thursday that it now expected a decline of 2 percent in PRASM. Delta Air Lines had earlier forecast a fall of 2.5-4.5 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

