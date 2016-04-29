Delta Air sees chance for equity partners to cooperate more - incoming CEO

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
ATLANTA, April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc sees opportunities for the airlines in which it owns equity stakes to cooperate more in the next five years, Delta's incoming Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters in Atlanta on Friday.
Delta owns stakes in Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA. Bastian said Delta remains committed to SkyTeam, a global airline marketing alliance, but there separately would be a chance for these specific airlines to cooperate more. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.