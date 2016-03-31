Delta Air Lines and pilots' union file for mediation

March 31 Delta Air Lines and its pilots' union have filed for federal mediation after failing to come to an agreement on a tentative contract, the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) said on Thursday.

The National Mediation Board will assume control of the process and a federal mediator will take control of the calendar and oversee negotiations, ALPA said.

Delta pilots in July rejected a tentative contract agreement, which would have increased hourly pay by 8 percent upon signing.

ALPA re-engaged Delta Air Lines management in contract negotiations in December. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)