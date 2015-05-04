版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 21:19 BJT

Delta Air Lines reports April passenger unit revenue drop

May 4 Delta Air Lines Inc reported a drop in passenger unit revenue for April as lower surcharges abroad and the falling value of foreign currency in U.S. dollar terms offset stable domestic unit revenues.

The Atlanta-based carrier said April passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane's carrying capacity, fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier. Delta has said that it expects its quarterly PRASM to fall between 2 percent and 4 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐