Delta Air Lines posts 4th-qtr loss after fuel hedging

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it lost $712 million last quarter largely due to fuel hedge settlements, although the carrier topped analysts' estimates.
For the fourth quarter, the Atlanta-based carrier lost 86 cents per diluted share, including a $1.2 billion charge for mark-to-market adjustments on fuel hedges, which Delta had previously announced.
The airline earned $649 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, excluding special items, compared with the analysts' average estimate of 77 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Wall Street estimates excluded special charges.
Shares rose about 0.6 percent to $47.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.