REFILE-UPDATE 2-Delta to fill more flights by putting brakes on expansion in 2016

By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Oct 14 Delta Air Lines Inc on
Wednesday said it will put the brakes on its expansion of flight
capacity in 2016, in a move to fill up more planes and sell more
seats at higher fares.
Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline, said its capacity --
or total mileage flown by its planes' seats -- would grow zero
to 2 percent next year, compared with a nearly 3 percent rise
this year.
Wall Street analysts, noting stagnant foreign demand for
U.S. carriers, have pushed them to shrink international service
so fewer discount fares are necessary to sell out flights. A
strong dollar has hurt foreigners' spending power in the United
States for months and lowered the value of foreign sales in
dollar terms.
"We see this as a major positive, not just for (Delta), but
also for the industry," Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said
of Delta's capacity plan.
In morning trade, shares of the Atlanta-based airline rose
2.4 percent after Delta also posted higher-than-expected
adjusted profits of $1.38 billion, up 36 percent from a year
earlier.
U.S. airline earnings have surged in the past year as fuel
costs have plummeted and companies have taken care not to add
flights in excess of demand. Fees for extra services have
helped, too.
Delta said its initiative to roll out fares that are priced
based on the different amenities they include, such as priority
boarding, contributed $75 million to its revenue of $11.11
billion in the third quarter. Revenue fell 0.6 percent from a
year earlier, however.
For the fourth quarter, the airline said it would keep
capacity flat compared with a year earlier to slow the decline
in passenger revenue per available seat mile to between 2.5
percent and 4.5 percent. That gauge fell 4.9 percent in the
third quarter.
"We have consistently achieved our long-term goals and will
continue to do so regardless of the direction of fuel prices,"
Chief Executive Richard Anderson told investors on a call
Wednesday.
Delta earned $1.74 per diluted share in the third quarter,
beating the average analyst estimate of $1.71, both on an
adjusted basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $1.32 billion with an operating profit margin
of 21 percent. For the fourth quarter, Delta forecast its
operating margin will be between 16 percent and 18 percent.
