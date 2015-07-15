Delta Air beats 2nd-qtr profit estimates, expects unit rev drop

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations but forecast a drop in unit revenue for the third quarter as the carrier continued to see weaker demand abroad due to the strong U.S. dollar.
The Atlanta-based airline earned $1.49 billion in the last quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit was $1.03 billion, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile would decline between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.