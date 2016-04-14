Delta Air profit tops expectations; smaller unit revenue decline seen

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and forecast a smaller decline in passenger unit revenue for the spring, promising to change its fall flight capacity if necessary to improve the measure.
The Atlanta-based airline earned $946 million in the first quarter.
On an adjusted basis, profit nearly tripled to $1.03 billion, or $1.32 per diluted share. Analysts on average estimated Delta would earn about $1 billion, or $1.30 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Delta also said its passenger revenue as measured against flight capacity would decline between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the second quarter, compared with a 4.6 percent drop in the first quarter. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.