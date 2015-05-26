Delta Air Lines ramps up Seattle competition with new routes

May 26 Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday
announced new flights from Seattle to five destinations in its
latest move to strip market share from Alaska Air Group Inc
, which is based in that city.
Atlanta-based Delta has aggressively added flights from
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in recent months as it
seeks to feed more traffic there and develop it as a gateway to
Asia. Investors worry that overlaps with the airport's larger
operator Alaska Airlines could lead to lower ticket prices and
revenue from Seattle.
Delta's shares fell about 2.8 percent and Alaska Air's were
down about 3.2 percent after the news. U.S. airline stocks sold
off last week after Southwest Airlines Co forecast up to
8 percent capacity growth for 2015 and its competitors vowed to
stand their ground, despite the possibility of lower fares.
Delta's latest routes are part of its previously disclosed
plans to increase capacity by 2 percent this year from 2014.
Delta said it would begin operating a daily flight from
Seattle to Orlando in December on single-aisle Boeing Co
757-200 aircraft. It would start daily flights to Boston in
April 2016 on smaller Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
It also added flights to Pasco, Washington; Bozeman,
Montana; and Victoria, British Columbia, pending Canadian
government approval.
Alaska Air Group subsidiaries, including Horizon Air,
already fly nonstop on these routes.
By August, Delta said it will operate 128 flights to 36
destinations from Seattle. It has spent $15 million to renovate
its facilities at the airport.
Delta has been growing its Seattle presence for quite some
time, Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said, noting that the
new flights are part of the trend.
"It looks like (the) first quarter was the high watermark in
terms of capacity adds (by Delta in Seattle), but that's really
a question for them," Alaska Air Group Chief Executive Brad
Tilden told investors at a transportation conference a week ago.
"It feels to us like things are settling down a bit."
