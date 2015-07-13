Delta offers to invest in Japan's bankrupt Skymark Airlines- media

July 13 Delta Air Lines Inc has offered
to invest in Japan's bankrupt Skymark Airlines Inc as
part of a restructuring plan for the budget carrier, according
to a Japanese media report.
The move has the potential to increase competition in Japan
by allowing Delta to funnel international travelers via Tokyo to
more Japanese cities that Skymark serves. A deal would give
Delta a roughly 20-percent stake, although terms must still be
concluded and approved by Skymark's creditors, according to the
report by Nikkei Asian Review.
A Delta spokeswoman said, "It would be premature for us to
comment on the matter." Delta's President Ed Bastian said last
month that the Atlanta-based airline had been approached about
making the investment.
Skymark could not immediately be reached for comment.
Skymark holds many landing slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport,
which connects to cities throughout Japan and which many
travelers prefer to Narita International Airport because it is
closer to Tokyo's downtown. Skymark's slots are for domestic
routes only.
If the deal succeeds, Delta could attempt to build Haneda as
a transit hub for passengers coming off its flights from Los
Angeles. Currently, Delta's connecting opportunities are limited
because it has no alliance partner in Japan.
Rival U.S. carrier United Continental Holdings Inc
has an alliance with Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, and
rival American Airlines Group Inc has an alliance with
Japan Airlines Co Ltd.
Planemaker Airbus Group SE and aircraft lessor
Intrepid Aviation Ltd are the biggest creditors to
Skymark, which ran into financial trouble after embarking on an
ambitious expansion that included buying Airbus A380 jumbo jets.
There are two restructuring plans for Skymark currently on
the table, one involving ANA Holdings investing in Skymark, and
one proposed by Intrepid.
Creditor approval is key for either Skymark restructuring
plan to go ahead.
