UPDATE 1-Delta offers to invest in Japan's bankrupt Skymark Airlines- sources

* Deal would boost Delta's access to Tokyo via Skymark stake
* Any deal for Skymark must first be approved by creditors
* Intrepid Aviation wants Delta deal as alternative to ANA
bailout-sources
TOKYO/NEW YORK, July 14 Delta Air Lines Inc
has offered to invest in Japan's bankrupt Skymark
Airlines Inc as part of a restructuring plan for the
budget carrier, two people familiar with the proposal said.
The move has the potential to increase competition in Japan
by allowing Delta to funnel international travelers via Tokyo to
more Japanese cities that Skymark serves. A deal would give
Delta a roughly 20-percent stake, although terms must still be
concluded and approved by Skymark's creditors, according an
earlier report by Nikkei Asian Review.
Skymark's biggest creditor Intrepid Aviation Ltd
wants to propose Delta as a sponsor to other debt holders on
Wednesday, as an alternative to a revival plan already on offer
that would see Japan's biggest carrier, ANA Holdings,
sponsor the failed low-cost carrier, the sources said.
The people declined to be named due to the confidentiality
of the matter. Creditor approval is key for any Skymark
restructuring plan to go ahead.
A Delta spokeswoman said, "It would be premature for us to
comment on the matter." Delta's President Ed Bastian said last
month that the Atlanta-based airline had been approached about
making the investment.
"We are unaware of the proposal and are not in a position to
comment," a spokeswoman for Skymark said. Intrepid declined to
comment.
Skymark holds many landing slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport,
which connects to cities throughout Japan and which many
travelers prefer to Narita International Airport because it is
closer to Tokyo's downtown. Skymark's slots are for domestic
routes only.
If the deal succeeds, Delta could attempt to build Haneda as
a transit hub for passengers coming off its flights from Los
Angeles. Currently, Delta's connecting opportunities are limited
because it has no alliance partner in Japan.
Rival U.S. carrier United Continental Holdings Inc
has an alliance with ANA and rival American Airlines Group Inc
has an alliance with Japan Airlines Co Ltd.
After Intrepid, planemaker Airbus Group SE is the
biggest creditors to Skymark, which ran into financial trouble
after embarking on an ambitious expansion that included buying
Airbus A380 jumbo jets.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Jeffrey Dastin in New
York; Editing by Diane Craft and Miral Fahmy)