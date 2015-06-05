Delta reaches tentative agreement with pilots union negotiators

June 4 Delta Air Lines Inc has reached a
contract agreement with the negotiating committee of its pilots
union, paving the way for a new labor deal months ahead of
schedule, the union told members in a letter Thursday.
The Delta Master Executive Council (MEC), a unit of the Air
Line Pilots Association, will review the agreement for seven
days before deciding whether to approve it and submit it to
Delta's entire pilot base for a vote, the letter said.
Votes in favor could land the Atlanta-based airline a new
contract as early as half a year before it can officially become
amended on Dec. 31, 2015. That would contrast with union deals
at other U.S. airlines that took multiple years to reach.
The letter did not disclose details of the tentative
contract. However, it is expected that wages will rise after
pilots at competitor American Airlines Group Inc
approved a contract with a 23-percent wage hike in January.
"This agreement represents the culmination of tremendous
effort on your behalf," Delta MEC Chairman Mike Donatelli said
in the letter, noting that preparation and talks for the new
deal had taken a year.
The airline could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)