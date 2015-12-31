Delta's pilots union seeks big wage hike as profits surge - Bbg

Dec 31 The union representing Delta Air Lines
Inc's pilots is seeking a wage hike of about 40 percent
compounded over three years as the carrier's profits surge,
Bloomberg reported, citing a memo from the Air Line Pilots
Association.
The union is taking a more aggressive stance in negotiations
with the Atlanta-based airline after two-thirds of the pilots
previously rejected a deal for a 22 percent wage hike over three
years, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1kx1LCH)
Delta's pilots would probably top the U.S. industry's wage
scale if they get the raise they want, Bloomberg said.
The carrier's pilots have taken several pay cuts since the
early 2000s resulting from terrorist attacks and losses from
bankruptcy protection, Bloomberg said.
Delta and the union were not immediately available for
comments.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)