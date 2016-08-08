版本:
Delta says Atlanta power outage triggered computer system freeze

BERLIN Aug 8 A widespread computer problem that hit Delta Air Lines on Monday was caused by a power outage in Atlanta, the airline said in a statement.

The outage meant flights worldwide were being delayed and airport screens and Delta's website were not showing updated flight status information.

"A power outage in Atlanta, which began at 2:38 a.m. ET (0638 GMT), has impacted Delta computer systems and operations worldwide, resulting in flight delays and cancellations today," Delta said.

"Delta's information technology team is working to resolve the problem," it said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)

