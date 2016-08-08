Delta says Atlanta power outage triggered computer system freeze

BRIEF-Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
* Plains All American announces plans to expand cactus pipeline capacity
BERLIN Aug 8 A widespread computer problem that hit Delta Air Lines on Monday was caused by a power outage in Atlanta, the airline said in a statement.
The outage meant flights worldwide were being delayed and airport screens and Delta's website were not showing updated flight status information.
"A power outage in Atlanta, which began at 2:38 a.m. ET (0638 GMT), has impacted Delta computer systems and operations worldwide, resulting in flight delays and cancellations today," Delta said.
"Delta's information technology team is working to resolve the problem," it said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)
* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed economic data and the last of big bank earnings, while awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.