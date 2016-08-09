Delta Air Lines to cancel nearly 250 flights on Tuesday

Aug 9 Delta Air Lines Inc said it was cancelling nearly 250 flights on Tuesday as it looks to restore operations after a power outage hit its computer systems on Monday, causing the cancellation of about 1,000 flights.

"We were able to bring our systems back on line and resume flights within a few hours yesterday but we are still operating in recovery mode," Delta said in a statement on Tuesday.

An outage hit Delta's computer systems on Monday, grounding planes and stranding passengers of one of the world's largest carriers at airports around the globe.

