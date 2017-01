Aug 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said it had canceled about 25 flights on Thursday as operations return to near-normal following a power outage on Monday that hit its computer systems, leading to cancellation of nearly 2,000 flights.

Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said some cancellations were due to bad weather. (bit.ly/2aJfUZn) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)