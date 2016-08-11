UPDATE 1-Delta cancels 25 flights, some due to bad weather

(Adds details)
Aug 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said it had
canceled about 25 flights on Thursday as operations return to
normal following a power outage on Monday that hit its computer
systems, leading to cancellation of nearly 2,000 flights.
Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said
some cancellations were due to bad weather. (bit.ly/2aJfUZn)
A small fire at its computer center was partly to blame for
the network failure, Bloomberg reported.
A company spokesman confirmed that "there was evidence of
fire," but added that he was not aware of any fire dept
response.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin
in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)