Delta Air says outage hurt August revenue by about $100 mln

Sept 2 Delta Air Lines Inc said its
revenue for August was reduced by about $100 million due to an
outage that led to cancellations of 2,300 flights over three
days.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), a key
measure of an airline's performance that measures sales against
flight capacity, declined 9.5 percent in August from a year
earlier.
The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said last month
that the power outage had hit its computer systems, leading to
the flight cancellations.
Delta in July forecast a drop of 4 percent to 6 percent in
PRASM for the third quarter ending September.
