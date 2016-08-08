RPT-Delta says flights grounded nationwide after system outage

Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday that it was experiencing a nationwide system outage and all flights have been grounded as a result.

"Our systems are down everywhere. Hopefully it won't be much longer," the airline's twitter account said in response to passenger queries.

The company said it is working to resolve the issue. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)