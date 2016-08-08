UPDATE 9-Power outage at Delta causes flight cancellations, delays

(Adds analyst comments on impact to Delta; recasts top 7
By Jeffrey Dastin
Aug 8 Delta Air Lines Inc canceled
hundreds of flights and delayed many others on Monday after an
outage hit its computer systems, grounding planes and stranding
passengers of one of the world's largest carriers at airports
around the globe.
Atlanta-based Delta, the second-largest U.S. airline by
passenger traffic, said it had canceled 451 flights after a
power outage that began around 2:30 a.m. EDT (0630 GMT) in
Atlanta. Flights gradually resumed about six hours later.
The disruptions dealt a blow to Delta's efforts to use its
recent success in avoiding flight cancellations to win over
corporate and leisure customers. With Monday's outage, Delta now
joins rivals Southwest Airlines Co and American Airlines
Group Inc among airlines that have suffered flight
disruptions during the past year due to data system
malfunctions.
The financial impact from Monday's flight cancellations was
not yet clear. Delta said passengers booked for travel Aug. 8-12
would be entitled to a refund if their flight is canceled or
significantly delayed. The airline said late Monday it would
provide $200 in travel vouchers to all customers who experienced
a delay of greater than three hours or a cancelled flight as a
result of Monday's disruptions.
Analyst Jim Corridore of S&P Global Market Intelligence
downplayed the impact to Delta, saying it was "not as severe as
a mild snowstorm." However, Corridore added "the reason for the
cancellations are a cause for concern and needs to be
explained." The analyst reaffirmed a "strong
buy" rating on Delta shares.
Delta shares were down 0.6 percent at the close of trading.
Delta said it was investigating the cause of the
"system-wide outage." As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, it was operating
about 1,679 of its nearly 6,000 scheduled flights.
The problems arose after a switchgear, which helps control
and switch power flows like a circuit breaker in a home,
malfunctioned for reasons that were not immediately clear, said
Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft.
Georgia Power, a unit of Southern Co which provides
electricity to most counties in Georgia, earlier sent a team to
investigate, Kraft said. The problem has not affected other
Georgia Power customers, he said.
The carrier was probably running a routine test of its
backup power supplies when the switchgear failed and locked
Delta out of its reserve generators as well as from Georgia
Power, industry analyst and former airline executive Robert Mann
said. That would result in a shutdown of Delta's data center,
which controls bookings, flight operations and other critical
systems, he said.
A Delta spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about
backup systems.
"It's (an) all-hands-on-deck effort" at Delta to get
customers back into the air, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in
a video posted on the airline's Twitter account.
Industry consultants say airlines face an increasing risk
from computer disruptions as they automate more of their
operations, distribute boarding passes on smartphones and outfit
their planes with Wi-Fi.
Delta's flight information was not showing correctly on
Delta's website or on airport information boards, and this could
also take time to resolve, the carrier said earlier. Mann said
monitors typically display cached data until the computer system
updates with new information.
"This is ridiculous," said Nyasha Arthur, a 39-year-old AT&T
employee who had to use a vacation day after being stranded at
Newark Liberty International Airport.
"I don't understand what is going on here. It's just a
mess," she said as she stood in a long queue at Delta's check-in
counter.
Around the world, passengers stuck in airport queues or on
planes waiting to depart took to Twitter to share photos and
frustration at the delays, as well as to ask how a major airline
could be grounded by a power cut.
According to website Flightradar24, some of the first
flights to take off were from Amsterdam to the United States,
while a flight from Phoenix to Atlanta was among the first to
depart from a U.S. airport.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York, Victoria Bryan in
Berlin, Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin
in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Diane Craft)