Delta passengers frustrated, resigned over huge delays

NEWARK, N.J. Aug 8 Nyasha Arthur was meant to
be at work in Atlanta on Monday. Instead, she found herself
stuck at New Jersey's Newark's airport with hundreds of other
frustrated passengers after Delta Air Lines Inc computer
systems were hit by a power outage.
"This is ridiculous," said the 39-year-old AT&T employee who
had to use a vacation day after being stranded at Newark Liberty
International Airport.
"I don't understand what is going on here. It's just a
mess," she said as she stood in a long queue at Delta's check-in
counter.
The power outage struck Delta's computers around 2:30 a.m.
EDT (0630 GMT), forcing the cancellation of about 365 flights.
The airline said flights began taking off again at about 8:40
a.m. EDT (1240 GMT).
Arthur complained about a lack of agents at the counter,
where only three of more than a dozen desks were open. She flies
between Atlanta and Newark a few times a year, and said she
might have to reconsider her next visit after Monday's delays.
Many travelers vented their anger on social media, making
#Delta a top trending topic.
Gloria Ojo, a buyer for a fashion company, was on her way to
Montreal, Canada for business via New York City.
At the airport, she was told flight 3716 from
Baltimore-Washington International Airport was delayed for 20
minutes. An hour later she learned it had been canceled. The
28-year-old said she had not heard anything from Delta since
then.
"Utter confusion across the board," Ojo wrote in an online
message. "I won't be flying with them again unless if I get an
amazing voucher that can take me somewhere grand."
APOLOGIES AND SNACKS
In Minneapolis, Delta employees offered apologies along with
snacks to passengers whose flights were grounded.
In Newark, airline workers pushed carts loaded with bags of
chips and bottled water along a queue of passengers which snaked
through Terminal B.
Near the end of the line, Daniel and Laura Merza and their
two children still hoped to make it to Tampa, Florida, for a
vacation. They were booked to fly via Detroit, but Laura Merza
said she thought she saw her flight switched to Atlanta online
before Delta's website stopped working for her.
Both parents said the kids would find it tough if they ended
up being stuck in Newark all day.
"They're going to be bored," Daniel Merza said.
"They'll fight," his wife lamented.
Other passengers were surprisingly sanguine about their
predicament. Lynn Christensen, 53, and Karen Weber, 54, were
returning to Minneapolis after visiting Newark where they saw
Weber's son take his vows with the Franciscan friars.
"We're not trying to go to a meeting or anything," Weber
said.
Christensen said she had tickets to the Minnesota Twins game
against the Houston Astros on Monday evening, but that it was
not a big deal if she missed it. Outages, she said, could happen
to any airline.
