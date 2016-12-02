UPDATE 2-Delta Air Lines lowers profit forecast due to new pilot contract

(Adds analyst comment, share movement)
Dec 2 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Friday
it would take a $475 million hit in the fourth quarter from a
new contract that hikes pilots' pay retroactively to the
beginning of 2016.
Delta, the No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it
would pay profit-sharing and higher wages to pilots, including
$380 million for the first three quarters of the year. It
expects the payments to push down its operating profit margin
for the quarter to between 9.5 percent and 10.5 percent, about
five percentage points below its prior outlook.
Excluding the effects of the contract, Delta said its margin
would be at the high end of its previous forecast. Average fares
are stabilizing for U.S. flights booked at the last minute,
after falling for months, it said.
Delta shares were up 1.5 percent in morning trading.
"Core results look good," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said
in a research note.
The financial impact of the pilot agreement is "as expected,
though it still stings," Baker added.
The contract raises wages 30 percent by 2019, just one
example of the wage crunch that top airlines are facing.
U.S. and European commercial pilots are demanding to share
in recent gains by airlines, which slashed costs last decade to
survive higher oil prices and the negative effect the Sept. 11,
2001, hijacked airliner attacks had on air travel.
Also on Friday, Delta said passenger unit revenue, which
measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of Delta's
flights, declined 1 percent in November from a year earlier
after falling 6.5 percent in October. The company previously
forecast November results year-over-year would be much stronger
than October's.
