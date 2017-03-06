Delta Air expects key revenue metric at low end of forecast

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Monday it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast in the first quarter ending March, and the airline cut its operating margin outlook.
The No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic forecast passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be about flat in the quarter, compared with the flat to up 2 percent the company had estimated earlier.
Delta Air said operating margin will increase in the range of 10-11 percent, down from a rise of 11-13 percent it previously expected. (bit.ly/2msPAf6) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.