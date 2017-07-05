FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Delta Air expects key revenue metric near upper end of forecast
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 下午1点51分 / 1 天前

Delta Air expects key revenue metric near upper end of forecast

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it expects a closely watched performance metric to be near the upper end of its second-quarter forecast, citing improving revenues.

Passenger unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - rose about 2.5 percent in the three months ended June, the No. 2 U.S. airline said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2sLMdj6)

The airline had forecast passenger unit revenue to increase in the range of 1 percent to 3 percent in the quarter.

Delta also raised the lower end of its operating margin forecast to 18 percent from 17 percent, while retaining the upper end at 19 percent.

The company's shares rose about 1 percent to $54.45 in early trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below