Delta Air Lines sees smaller drop in key revenue measure

Dec 15 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it expected a smaller decline in fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue measure, than it had previously forecast.

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expects passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be down 3 percent for the current quarter, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of 3-5 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)