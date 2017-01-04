REFILE-Delta Air Lines forecasts smaller drop in key revenue measure

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects to 'Wednesday' from 'Thursday' in the first paragraph)
Jan 4 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it expected a smaller decline in fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue measure, than it had previously forecast.
The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expects passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be down 2.5-3.0 percent for the current quarter, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of 3 percent. (bit.ly/2j98WW0) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.