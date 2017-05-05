REFILE-UPDATE 1-Delta apologizes for forcing family off flight

(Corrects misspelling of Schear in paragraph 7 and 8)
May 4 Delta Air Lines apologized on Thursday
after a couple said they were kicked off an overbooked flight
with their two toddlers so their seats could be given to waiting
passengers, the latest U.S. airline to apologize over incidents
on board their flights.
Delta Air Lines Inc said in a statement it was
"sorry for the unfortunate experience," a day after Brian and
Brittany Schear posted a video online showing them being told to
leave a flight or be arrested during a dispute over a seat they
had bought for their teenage son. (bit.ly/2qD3dYH)
"Delta's goal is to always work with customers in an attempt
to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in
this case and we apologize," said the airline.
It said it had contacted the couple to refund their travel
and provide additional compensation.
The apology came the same day members of a U.S. Senate
committee held a hearing on the industry's customer service
failures and issued harsh criticism of airline fees, disputes
with passengers and the lack of competition in the heavily
consolidated sector.
The video posted on YouTube by the California couple shows
Brian Schear arguing with a police officer and a Delta employee
as he sat on Flight 2222 waiting to depart from Maui to Los
Angeles.
The dispute was about whether Schear was allowed to use a
seat he had originally purchased for his teenage son for his
toddler son and whether the toddler needed to be in a car seat
or sit on the lap of an adult.
"You will hear them lie to me numerous times to get my son
out of the seat. The end result was we were all kicked off the
flight," Schear wrote in the caption.
"They oversold the flight. When will this all stop?"
The Schears stayed at a hotel before flying home the next
day.
The Delta incident came nearly a month after United
Continental Holdings Inc sparked outrage when a
passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight by his hands. The
airline reached a settlement with the passenger last month.
Southwest Airlines Co said after that incident it
would stop overbooking its flights.
American Airlines Group Inc experienced another
public relations fiasco last month when a video showing an
onboard clash over a baby stroller went viral.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Brendan O'Brien
in Milwaukee; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Paul Tait)