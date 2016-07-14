Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and promised more curbs to its flight capacity growth to offset the decline in a closely watched revenue measure.
The Atlanta-based airline said it had earned $1.55 billion in the second quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit grew 9 percent to $1.12 billion, or $1.47 per share. Analysts on average estimated Delta would earn $1.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Delta also said it would increase its flight capacity one percentage point less than it previously expected for the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: