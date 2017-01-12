Delta Air profit falls 36.5 percent

Jan 12 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday
reported a 36.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit and
forecast passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, to be
flat to up 2 percent in early 2017.
Net income fell to $622 million, or 84 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $980 million, or $1.25
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the No. 2 airline by passenger traffic
earned 82 cents per share.
Total operating revenue fell to $9.46 billion from $9.50
billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)