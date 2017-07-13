FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Delta profit drops 20.8 pct
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午11点09分 / 1 天前

Delta profit drops 20.8 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc reported a 20.8 percent fall in quarterly profit as operating expenses swelled, and the airline said it expected passenger unit revenue to rise between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent in the current quarter.

The company's net income fell to $1.22 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.55 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic earned $1.64 per share.

Total operating revenue rose 3.3 percent to $10.79 billion.

The carrier said passenger unit revenue - which compares sales with flight capacity - increased 2.5 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below