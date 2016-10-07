Delta CEO says summer traffic was strongest in airline's history

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 7 Delta Air Lines had the best summer in its history, despite a computer outage in August, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said on Friday.
"We had the strongest summer in our history," Bastian said at an event in New York, adding that three days in July "set all-time records in terms of volume of traffic and volume of passenger flows." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: