Delta CEO says summer traffic was strongest in airline's history

NEW YORK Oct 7 Delta Air Lines had the best summer in its history, despite a computer outage in August, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said on Friday.

"We had the strongest summer in our history," Bastian said at an event in New York, adding that three days in July "set all-time records in terms of volume of traffic and volume of passenger flows." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)